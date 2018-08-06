Northern California blazes now largest in state history

Two California residents evacuated in the Carr Fire received an added kindness from a firefighter while they were away from home.Full Story >
Officials say a utility worker has been killed near a Northern California wildfire as crews continue to battle multiple blazes that have forced more evacuations.Full Story >
A tropical storm watch was issued for Hawaii Island on Monday as Hurricane Hector continued moving westward across the Central Pacific as a powerful Category 4 storm.Full Story >
Some areas of the island still haven't been reached, with rescuers battling against collapsed bridges, electricity blackouts and damaged roads blocked with debris.Full Story >
The area around the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo appeared to be hit hardest, with smaller hail hitting the more central parts of Colorado Springs.Full Story >
Preliminary data show that Death Valley, California, set the world record for hottest month in July.Full Story >
Authorities are investigating the death of a baby who was found floating in the water near the Brooklyn Bridge in ManhattanFull Story >
Meyer defends his handling of domestic abuse allegations, former Ohio State assistant coach denies being an abuserFull Story >
NASA names astronauts who will ride the first commercial capsules into orbit next year and bring crew launches back to the USFull Story >
Famed Algonquin Hotel throws a 'purrty,' feline fashion show to raise money for animal rescueFull Story >
For an increasing number of Californians, wildfire season has turned into a series of life upheavalsFull Story >
President Donald Trump is airing his many grievances against the press, calling them "the fake, fake disgusting news."Full Story >
National Security Adviser John Bolton says President Donald Trump has directed a "vast, government-wide effort" to protect American elections after Russian attempts to interfere in 2016.Full Story >
The remains of dozens of presumed casualties of the Korean war returned to HawaiiFull Story >
The remains of dozens of presumed casualties of the Korean war returned Wednesday to HawaiiFull Story >
