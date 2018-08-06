Man indicted for murder in shaken baby case after 2-year-old dies

A man convicted of severely injuring his girlfriend's 2-year-old son seven years ago now faces an upgraded charge of murder, two years after the toddler died.

Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell announced the indictment Monday against Jason Milby. 35, of Springboro.

Milby is serving out an eight-year sentence at a state prison in Mansfield after he was convicted of felonious assault and child endangering, state records show.

He is set for release in April 2020.

Milby was accused of shaking the toddler in July 2011, causing traumatic brain injuries that left him in a vegetative state for the rest of his life.

Milby was babysitting the toddler and his siblings while their mother, who was his live-in girlfriend at the time, worked, court records show.

The toddler died in May 24, 2016, Fornshell said Monday.

But, the prosecutor explained, various issues delayed the murder charge until now, including evaluating five years of medical records of a very unhealthy child (due to the original catastrophic brain injury) to rule out other causes.

Milby could have a video arraignment as early as Wednesday, Fornshell said.

