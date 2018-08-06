Deters to file suit today to block homeless camps Downtown

Homeless advocates hold a news conference last week to speak out against the city closing and cleaning a Third Street encampment (Photo: FOX19 NOWfile)

Homeless move back to a encampment on Third Street Friday shortly after city workers cleaned it up. (Photo: FOX19 NOW/file)

Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters confirmed he will file a civil nuisance lawsuit Monday to remove the Third Street homeless camp - and to prevent more from popping up in downtown Cincinnati.

The lawsuit will be filed against the city of Cincinnati and allege the Downtown encampment is a threat to health and public safety, he said.

Deters plans to ask the court to specify a geographic area throughout Downtown where tent encampments are banned. The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office will be able to arrest people in the camp for trespassing, and Sheriff Jim Neil will find space to lock them up in the jail.

The area where camps will be prohibited will run south of Central Parkway to the Ohio River, east of Interstate 75 and west of Eggleston Drive.

At least three homeless camps have emerged in downtown Cincinnati in the last several months: two along Third Street, and a third on Broadway Street near U.S. Bank Arena.

The third camp is going to be served Tuesday with a vacate order, Cincinnati police said last week.

However, a vacate order Friday at the camp on Third Street near Walnut Street lacked teeth.

It only temporarily displaced the homeless.

They moved their belongings out of the way while a city crew dressed in protective clear power washed the sidewalk and picked up trash.

Most of the homeless returned minutes later and re-pitched at least a dozen tents right back where they originally were.

