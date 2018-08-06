Cleveland judge apologizes after ordering to tape defendant's mouth shut

Judge John J. Russo will hold a hearing on sentencing issues in the case of Franklyn Williams (Source: WOIO)

Judge John Russo made headlines last week when he ordered to tape the mouth of a defendant shut.

Russo held a hearing, discussing the controversy surrounding the hearing at 1:30 p.m. Monday.

According to officials, the Ohio Supreme Court will now take over the case and re-sentence Williams.

On July 31, Franklyn Williams, 32 was sentenced to 24 years in prison for his involvement in three armed robberies between Richmond Heights and Euclid.

According to reports, Williams was extremely disruptive during his last hearing, talking over the judge as well as his own attorneys.

Williams repeatedly told the judge, "I'm not insane," while in his seat.

After nearly 30 minutes of discourse the judge ordered deputies to tape the defendant's mouth shut.

A total of six deputies surrounded Williams, while one placed two pieces of tape over his mouth to continue the sentencing.

Judge Russo issued an apology for ordering officers to put tape over his mouth, though he may have been justified.

He continued by saying his sentencing recommendation was fair and without bias.

While Williams was talkative last week he was a man of few words during the hearing.

Following the judge's apology, Williams bellowed "Freedom of speech, no duct tape" in his closing statement.

