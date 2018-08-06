Cincinnati Bell Connector: Mold found in ventilation systems

There was mold on two Cincinnati Bell Connector cars, prompting officials to inspect the entire fleet and contact testing companies to examine the mold.

According to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer, It was first discovered on Thursday, said Troy Miller, head of the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 627. A maintenance worker noticed the mold during his inspection and, leery of any health effects, notified the union.

“So I said, 'OK.' We thought maybe that was an isolated incident,” Miller said. “The next day, they bring another car in for an inspection. Same problem.”

The mold was in the ventilation systems, Miller said. He is not sure what type of mold it was but thinks the Southwest Ohio Regional Transit Authority, which oversees streetcar operations, should have notified the public.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says mold can cause stuffiness, coughing and eye or skin irritation. In some cases, it can lead to serious lung infections.

“Say, for example, you’re riding the streetcar and you have allergies: Wouldn’t you want to know?” Miller said. “We’re supposed to be upfront with the public, and SORTA should have said something.”

The streetcar is operated by Transdev, a private company which SORTA oversees.

Transdev could not be immediately reached for comment on Monday.

Brandy Jones, a spokeswoman for SORTA, said in an email that “minor mold was found on one vehicle during a routine inspection.”

That prompted SORTA to launch an inspection of the entire fleet, Jones said, and mold was found on one additional car.

“All vehicles were cleaned in consultation with the vehicle manufacturer,” Jones said. “We will work with Transdev and CAF, the vehicle manufacturer, to determine the cause and correct the issue.”

Jones said air passes through a series of filters before it enters the train's main compartment, so passengers would have been protected from the mold.

She is expecting test results today to identify the mold and help determine its root cause.

This is just the latest issue to plague the streetcar, hamstrung by low ridership and frequent mechanical failures.

In emails about the mold, Miller chastised a Transdev rep for not notifying the public.

“I don’t know what kind of mold it is and don’t know if it is harmful to employees working at the Cincinnati Streetcar," Miller wrote, "but I believe they all should be medically (checked) to make sure nobody has been harmed."