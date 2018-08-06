Jug handle project set to begin at Boone County intersection

FOX19 NOW's First Alert Weather team blogs and brings you the news about all things weather.Full Story >
FOX19 NOW's Jeff Creighton, Frank Marzullo, Catherine Bodak and Steve Horstmeyer use their combined experience of more than 75 years to bring you stuff we love about weather.Full Story >
You can have the same tools used by our weather team right in the palm of your hand.Full Story >
You can have the same tools used by our weather team right in the palm of your hand.Full Story >
Petey was shot in the face but still chased the suspect into the next yard. Police, who had been searching for the suspect, saw him jump that fence and bullets began flying.Full Story >
Petey was shot in the face but still chased the suspect into the next yard. Police, who had been searching for the suspect, saw him jump that fence and bullets began flying.Full Story >
According to WXMI, the deputy smelled marijuana from the front porch of Saltzman’s home. When the deputy asked Saltzman who it belonged to, she confessed it was hers.Full Story >
According to WXMI, the deputy smelled marijuana from the front porch of Saltzman’s home. When the deputy asked Saltzman who it belonged to, she confessed it was hers.Full Story >
A psychiatrist who spent hours with mass murderer James Holmes says what led Holmes to open fire in a Colorado movie theater was a vortex of his mental illness, personality and circumstances, along with other,...Full Story >
A psychiatrist who spent hours with mass murderer James Holmes says what led Holmes to open fire in a Colorado movie theater was a vortex of his mental illness, personality and circumstances, along with other, unknown currents.Full Story >
Of those who reported an age, the victims were between 11 and 62 years old.Full Story >
Of those who reported an age, the victims were between 11 and 62 years old.Full Story >
The 15-and-17-year-old suspects are each charged in juvenile court with attempted robbery/carjacking, theft of property and attempted theft of a vehicle.Full Story >
The 15-and-17-year-old suspects are each charged in juvenile court with attempted robbery/carjacking, theft of property and attempted theft of a vehicle.Full Story >