Jug handle project set to begin at Boone County intersection

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) has announced construction is ready to start on northern Kentucky’s first jug handle project in order to improve traffic flow and alleviate congestion at the intersection of U.S. 42 and KY 842 in Florence, Ky.

“Jug handle” or “half-loop” are nicknames of the design, which will eliminate left turns at the current intersection of U.S. 42 and KY 842 and divert left turning traffic onto a new road (Quadrant Road) at the southwest “quadrant” of U.S. 42 and Weaver Road.

Through traffic and right turns will continue to be permitted at the intersection at U.S. 42 and KY 842, but left-turning traffic will be directed to the new Quadrant Road, where it will loop back around to the current intersection and continue through or turn right.

Work will start the week of August 13.

According to a news release, some studies have shown that right turns are faster than left turns, traffic diverted onto Quadrant Road should also see improved travel times compared to the current intersection configuration.

Quadrant Road will end at both the U.S. 42 and the Weaver Road intersection, with drivers making either a left or right turn at the traffic signal.

The project has a projected completion date of June 2019.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.