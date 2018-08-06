Men slip out of nursing home to attend heavy metal concert

Wacken Open Air is billed as the world’s biggest heavy metal festival. (Source: Christophe Gateau/dpa via AP)

(RNN) – A couple of aging German metalheads clearly live by the motto that you’re never too old to rock and roll.

The men slipped out of a nursing home over the weekend to attend Wacken Open Air, billed as the world’s biggest heavy metal festival, Deutsche Welle reported.

About 75,000 people bought tickets for the event in the northern German village of Wacken.

The nursing home alerted police, who later found them at the festival around 3 a.m. Saturday. They were “disoriented and dazed,” but otherwise fine.

"They obviously liked the metal festival," police spokeswoman Merle Neufeld told public broadcaster Norddeutscher Rundfunk. "The care home quickly organized a return transport after police picked them up."

Rock on, gentlemen. Rock on.

