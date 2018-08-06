Authorities identify man fatally shot

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (AP) - Authorities have identified a man who was shot and died over the weekend in Ohio.
The Montgomery County Coroner's Office has identified the man found shot Sunday afternoon in Huber Heights as Evan Lewis. He was hospitalized in critical condition and died later that day.
Huber Heights police said that they had found the 19-year-old man at the corner of two streets in the Dayton suburb, with some area residents trying to help him.
Authorities also said Sunday that they had taken a male suspect into custody and transported him to a hospital after he complained of chest pain.
Police haven't released any information on a motive.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Middletown police are investigating after finding two people in the back of a vacant building Saturday morning.Full Story >
Middletown police are investigating after finding two people in the back of a vacant building Saturday morning.Full Story >
Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters confirmed Monday he will file a civil nuisance lawsuit Monday to remove the Third Street homeless camp in downtown Cincinnati.Full Story >
Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters confirmed Monday he will file a civil nuisance lawsuit Monday to remove the Third Street homeless camp in downtown Cincinnati.Full Story >
Closing arguments are expected Monday in the re-sentencing trial of convicted serial killer Anthony Kirkland.Full Story >
Closing arguments are expected Monday in the re-sentencing trial of convicted serial killer Anthony Kirkland.Full Story >
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) has announced construction is ready to start on northern Kentucky’s first jug handle project.Full Story >
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) has announced construction is ready to start on northern Kentucky’s first jug handle project.Full Story >
There was mold on two Cincinnati Bell Connector cars, prompting officials to inspect the entire fleet and contact testing companies to examine the mold.Full Story >
There was mold on two Cincinnati Bell Connector cars, prompting officials to inspect the entire fleet and contact testing companies to examine the mold.Full Story >