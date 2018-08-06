Universities get $6M for investigative journalism centers

CINCINNATI (AP) - The Scripps Howard Foundation is investing $6 million to create investigative journalism centers at Arizona State University and the University of Maryland.
The foundation announced Monday that each university will receive a $3 million grant over three years to establish a Howard Center for Investigative Journalism. The graduate-level programs will focus on training the next generation of reporters through hands-on investigative journalism projects.
The foundation says students will be introduced to topics including new media, data mining, history and ethics. They'll work with news organizations to report stories of national or international importance.
The centers honor the legacy of Roy W. Howard, former Scripps-Howard newspaper chain chairman and a pioneering news reporter.
National searches for center directors will launch this fall and programming will open to students in 2019.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
