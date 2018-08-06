Judge orders homeless to leave downtown camps

By Associated Press
CINCINNATI (AP) - A judge has ordered homeless people to leave their encampments in downtown Cincinnati.
A Hamilton County judge issued his order Monday in response to the county prosecutor's request for a temporary restraining order requiring all homeless people to vacate tent cities in the central business district by Tuesday morning. The order comes days after city officials closed a camp on a busy downtown street to sanitize it.
Homeless individuals quickly returned to the public sidewalk after cleaning crews left Friday. A spokeswoman for Prosecutor Joe Deters (DEE'-turs) says police will patrol the area to ensure the homeless do not return. Deters cited the camp's drug and health issues in his petition.
A federal judge had refused to block the city's cleanup after homeless advocates sued Friday trying to stop it.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
