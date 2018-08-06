Florida man tries to force KFC employee to reopen restaurant at gunpoint

The employee was waiting for a ride when the suspect approached and demanded entry. (Source: Mike Mozart/ Flickr)

(RNN) - The KFC on Forrest Avenue in Dover, DE, had been closed for more than an hour Sunday night when a Florida man showed no regard for its hours of operation.

Police told WDEL 27-year-old Antonio Stevens, of Orlando, FL, tried to force a KFC employee to reopen the restaurant at gunpoint.

The employee, a 38-year old woman, was outside the restaurant around 11:15. She was waiting for a ride when the suspect approached and demanded entry.

When she told him she couldn’t reopen the store, he moved on to demanding her personal belongings. He pointed what appeared to be a handgun at her.

After a struggle, the suspect left the scene on foot with nothing to show for his efforts.

Officers arrived and manage to track him down. They took him into custody after another brief struggle.

Investigators recovered a mask and a BB gun used in the incident.

Stevens faces charges for first-degree robbery, wearing a disguise during the commission of a felony and resisting arrest.

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.