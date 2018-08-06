Troopers seize $11K worth of meth in Butler County

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers filed felony drug charges against an Ohio man after a traffic stop in Butler County.

During the traffic stop, troopers seized 114 grams of methamphetamine valued at approximately $11,500.

On August 1, 2018 troopers stopped a 2017 Jeep Cherokee with Ohio registration for a license plate violation on I-75 near milepost 28. A drug-sniffing K9 alerted to the vehicle and the contraband was revealed.

The driver, Thomas Williams, 28, of Felicity, was placed in the Butler County Jail and charged with possession and trafficking in a controlled substance, both second-degree felonies.

If convicted, he could face up to 16 years in prison and up to a $30,000 fine.

