West Virginia gov: Tax debts with family companies resolved

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - Gov. Jim Justice says his family-owned businesses have resolved all tax disputes with the state of West Virginia and its counties.
Justice said at a news conference Monday his companies have paid millions to resolve the outstanding issues.
The governor says he doesn't know the total amount owed, and state Revenue Secretary Dave Hardy said state code prohibits him from revealing the amount paid by a taxpayer.
Department of Revenue Deputy Secretary Allen Prunty worked with the state Tax Department and Justice's companies. He says Justice was not involved. Prunty says liens against the companies will be released.
Justice says his companies, through his son, Jay Justice, are working to resolve similar issues with the states of Kentucky and Virginia. Jim Justice says "it may take a little while" for those to be resolved.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
