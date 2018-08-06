Sarah Huckabee Sanders speaking at Kentucky Lincoln Dinner

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is speaking this month at the Republican Party of Kentucky's Lincoln Dinner.
The event is set for Aug. 25 in Lexington. Sanders will join Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Gov. Matt Bevin and U.S. Rep. Andy Barr at the dinner.
State Republican Party Chairman Mac Brown called Sanders "one of the most recognizable messengers for Republicans" and said the party is eager to hear from her regarding GOP accomplishments during President Donald Trump's time in office.
Political consultant Scott Jennings will be emcee for the dinner.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
