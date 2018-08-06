Mystery firefighter tends to garden, baby turkeys of evacuated CA couple

Two California residents evacuated in the Carr Fire received an added kindness from a firefighter. (Source: KRCR via CNN)

SHASTA, CA (KRCR/CNN) – Thousands of northern California residents were forced to evacuate because of the Carr Fire.

The state now needs so many firefighters that crews from Australia and New Zealand are coming to help.

Among all the people fleeing or fighting the blaze, three in the community of Shasta have formed a special connection.

"I'm a little teary. I haven't cried, but I'm just about ready to," Susan Grant said.

Grant and her husband Jeff said they evacuated their Shasta home during the Carr Fire.

After packing up what they could, they stayed at a nearby hotel for 10 days, until they were finally allowed back home Sunday.

They had a neighbor check on their home while they were away.

"And, I texted him back, 'Can you go take some pictures of the house?' And, he said sure, so, when he texted me the pictures, one of them was this note right here. It was on the front door," Jeff Grant said.

That note was from a firefighter, letting the Grants know that he'd watered their garden and flowers, and had looked after their baby turkeys while they were away.

"A firefighter, named Ray B, stayed at our house for a couple of days, watering our plants and taking care of our baby turkeys," Jeff Grant said.

The Grants shared the note on Facebook, hoping to find the firefighter to thank him and all his colleagues.

"There are no words to thank them. God bless them all, and stay safe," Susan Grant said.

Over the weekend, President Trump approved a disaster declaration for Shasta County, CA.

The Carr Fire has killed seven people.

Copyright 2018 KRCR via CNN. All rights reserved.