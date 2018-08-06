Shayna Hubers' murder trial scheduled to begin Wednesday

The murder trial for Shayna Hubers is scheduled to begin on Wednesday.

The judge said jury selection could take up to three days and opening statements are expected Monday.

Hubers is accused of shooting 29-year-old Ryan Poston inside his Highland Heights apartment in 2012. Hubers and Poston dated on-and-off for two years before he was killed. Hubers claimed she shot him in self-defense.

In 2015, Hubers was convicted of murder and sentenced to 40 years in prison, but a judge tossed the conviction after discovering a juror should not have been allowed to serve in the trial.

