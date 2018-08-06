Jason Alexander is KFC's new Colonel Sanders

Jason Alexander, best known as George from "Seinfeld," is KFC's newest Colonel Sanders.Full Story >
Jason Alexander, best known as George from "Seinfeld," is KFC's newest Colonel Sanders.Full Story >
Charlotte Rae, best known for playing housemother Mrs. Garrett on The Facts of Life, has died at the age of 92.Full Story >
Charlotte Rae, best known for playing housemother Mrs. Garrett on The Facts of Life, has died at the age of 92.Full Story >
We attended the first PUBG Global Invitational in Berlin to answer a question that’s nagged at PUBG’s player base since the game rose to superstar status: Is the game a viable eSport?Full Story >
We attended the first PUBG Global Invitational in Berlin to answer a question that’s nagged at PUBG’s player base since the game rose to superstar status: Is the game a viable eSport?Full Story >
If you own a PS4 and haven't had the opportunity to play 'Persona 5,' then you're missing out on one of the platform's craziest and most fun gamesFull Story >
If you own a PS4 and haven't had the opportunity to play 'Persona 5,' then you're missing out on one of the platform's craziest and most fun gamesFull Story >
Industry-leading multiroom speaker company Sonos recently rang a bell of its own design on the Nasdaq, signaling its launch into the public sector with its own unique voice. But what does this mean for you?Full Story >
Industry-leading multiroom speaker company Sonos recently rang a bell of its own design on the Nasdaq, signaling its launch into the public sector with its own unique voice. But what does this mean for you?Full Story >
The world can be an overwhelming place, which is why there's no shame in hiding out indoors and binge-watching your favorite showsFull Story >
The world can be an overwhelming place, which is why there's no shame in hiding out indoors and binge-watching your favorite showsFull Story >
Hide your cats, Melmac's most famous export may be crash landing in your garage in the near futureFull Story >
Hide your cats, Melmac's most famous export may be crash landing in your garage in the near futureFull Story >
Hillary Clinton is adding "executive producer" to her lengthy resumé.Full Story >
Hillary Clinton is adding "executive producer" to her lengthy resumé.Full Story >
A new ‘World of Warcraft’ expansion is upon us, and an increase in system requirements has come with itFull Story >
A new ‘World of Warcraft’ expansion is upon us, and an increase in system requirements has come with itFull Story >
If the movie or TV show you're watching looks surreal, it's because of a TV setting called motion smoothing. It's called the Soap Opera Effect, and this is how to get rid of it forever.Full Story >
If the movie or TV show you're watching looks surreal, it's because of a TV setting called motion smoothing. It's called the Soap Opera Effect, and this is how to get rid of it forever.Full Story >
Tesla will release the next version of its infotainment system in early September. Called V9.0, it will add fun features including at least three Atari games displayed on the touch screen plus a party and camper mode.Full Story >
Tesla will release the next version of its infotainment system in early September. Called V9.0, it will add fun features including at least three Atari games displayed on the touch screen plus a party and camper mode.Full Story >