Jason Alexander is KFC's new Colonel Sanders

Jason Alexander, best known as George from "Seinfeld," is KFC's newest Colonel Sanders. (Source: KFC via CNN)

(CNN) – There's a new colonel in town.

KFC announced on Monday that Jason Alexander, best known for playing the character George Costanza on "Seinfeld," will be its newest Colonel Sanders.

The fried chicken chain started casting a series of celebrities in the role in 2015.

They've included Norm Macdonald, Darrell Hammond, Ray Liotta and Reba McEntire – the first woman to portray the mascot.

The Alexander ad campaign will promote the chain's $20 Fill Ups, which are buckets of chicken meant to feed groups.

