His wheelchair's battery died, so a stranger pushed him home

(RNN) - Bryan Meeks got a rare night out with his wife Erin last week.

The only person happier about that than the Meeks is Jerry Ward. He’s a wheelchair-bound man who is missing part of a leg from the Kalamazoo area of Michigan.

One night last week, the battery on his wheelchair died while he was at the end of his driveway. This wasn’t the standard suburban residential driveway. This was a long, secluded rural driveway with a steep slope.

According to WWMT, Ward had been trying to scoot his wheelchair up the driveway. If he didn’t make it, Ward was prepared to roll himself into the woods and stay there for the night.

At the very least, he wanted to be clear of the dark road.

Fortunately, it didn’t come to that. The Meeks just happened to take a backroad on the way home from their date that took them right to Ward.

"I caught him out of the corner of my eye and I was like, ‘What was that?’ I turn around and I'm headed back toward him and as I pull over and he pulls out a lighter and he lights it. He's like, ‘I'm right here,’" Bryan Meeks told local media.

He got out and pushed Ward up the driveway and got him back to safety. Erin Meeks took a photo of the moment and shared it in a heartfelt Facebook post.

Ward also wears a hearing aid and has trouble speaking. Even so, he is thankful for everybody who helped him out.

Meeks said he loves helping people out. He said his day-job as a mover helped him at that moment.

“I built up a little bit of muscle tolerance, so it's alright," he said.

