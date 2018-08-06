Police clock driver going more than double the speed limit

A crash closed Interstate 75 southbound Monday near Tylersville Road.Full Story >
A crash closed Interstate 75 southbound Monday near Tylersville Road.Full Story >
FOX19 NOW First Alert WeatherFull Story >
FOX19 NOW First Alert WeatherFull Story >
The murder trial for Shayna Hubers is scheduled to begin on Wednesday.Full Story >
The murder trial for Shayna Hubers is scheduled to begin on Wednesday.Full Story >
Closing arguments are expected Monday in the re-sentencing trial of convicted serial killer Anthony Kirkland.Full Story >
Closing arguments are expected Monday in the re-sentencing trial of convicted serial killer Anthony Kirkland.Full Story >
Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers filed felony drug charges against an Ohio man after a traffic stop in Butler County.Full Story >
Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers filed felony drug charges against an Ohio man after a traffic stop in Butler County.Full Story >