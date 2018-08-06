Police clock driver going more than double the speed limit

The driver's license was suspended, and the vehicle was seized, police said. (Source: Shizuo Kambayashi/AP Photo)

(RNN) – The ride was fun, but was the ticket worth it?

Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Nova Scotia nabbed a couple of drivers who appeared to be racing along the Trans-Canada Highway over the weekend.

Both were flying down the road in the Thomson Station area well above the 110 kph (68 mph) speed limit.

One man was tooling along at 159 kph (99 mph) in his 2010 Acura CSX, but he was hardly setting the pace. The 29-year-old was tagged with a $410 ticket.

The man he was trying to keep up with was pushing the speedometer to 232 kph (144 mph), more than double the posted speed limit.

The Saturday afternoon joyride in the 2003 Infiniti G35 produced a much pricier ticket for its driver - $2,422.50.

The driver's license was suspended, and the vehicle was seized, police said.

An officer said it’s the highest speed he’s seen in his 14-year career.

