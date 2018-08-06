Crash closes I-75 southbound near Cin-Day Road

A crash closed Interstate 75 southbound Monday near Tylersville Road.Full Story >
A crash closed Interstate 75 southbound Monday near Tylersville Road.Full Story >
The partnership is Avis' latest attempt to evolve with the times.Full Story >
The partnership is Avis' latest attempt to evolve with the times.Full Story >
The driver's license was suspended, and the vehicle was seized, police said.Full Story >
The driver's license was suspended, and the vehicle was seized, police said.Full Story >
According to a report, Ward had been trying to scoot his wheelchair up the driveway. If he didn’t make it, Ward was prepared to roll himself into the woods and stay there for the night.Full Story >
According to a report, Ward had been trying to scoot his wheelchair up the driveway. If he didn’t make it, Ward was prepared to roll himself into the woods and stay there for the night.Full Story >
Jason Alexander, best known as George from "Seinfeld," is KFC's newest Colonel Sanders.Full Story >
Jason Alexander, best known as George from "Seinfeld," is KFC's newest Colonel Sanders.Full Story >