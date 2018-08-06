Crash closes I-75 southbound near Cin-Day Road - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Crash closes I-75 southbound near Cin-Day Road

A crash closed Interstate 75 southbound Monday near Tylersville Road.

The closure stretched from Tylersville Road to Cincinnati Dayton Road around 7 p.m.

Emergency medical officials responded to the scene, though authorities say injuries don't appear to be serious.

