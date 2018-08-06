KKK recruitment flyers found in Anderson Twp neighborhood

Residents woke up to fliers asking them to join the Ku Klux Klan this past weekend in Anderson Township. (WXIX)

Residents woke up to flyers asking them to join the Ku Klux Klan this past weekend in Anderson Township.

Mary Clary lives on Eight Mile Road found the flier in a plastic bag near her mailbox.

“I’m just like shocked. I was thinking, ‘Are you serious?’ I can’t believe this happens in Anderson Township,” said Clary, who was born and raised in the neighborhood.

The flier condemns Black Lives Matter (now known as Mass Action for Black Liberation). It states the movement is “killing white people and police officers."

“It’s kind of scary,” said Clary.

FOX19 reached out to Mass Action for Black Liberation and received the following statement:

"The KKK have been actively recruiting in this area for years, this is nothing new to us. When UC agreed to permit Richard Spencer to speak on campus, that was an attempt to recruit. The Pro-Tensing response after the Sam Dubose trial and their decision to hold meetings in a barn in Butler County, was an attempt to recruit. Mass Action for Black Liberation (formerly Black Lives Matter Cincinnati) will continue to educate and organize the people to shut down white supremacy and any force that takes a stance against our freedom."

The flier reads “PLEASE JOIN BEFORE IT’S TOO LATE” stating it’s the only organization standing up for white people. It also claims the Loyal White Knights of KKK are not a hate group. The flier has a 24/7 hotline phone number on it as well.

These flyers are going around Anderson Twp.

FOX19 called the number and reached a voice-message that uses the N-word multiple times and ends with “Leave a message. White power.” FOX19 left a voice mail requesting a statement about the flyers and is waiting to hear back.

Clary, who is Native American, says regardless of whether the flyers are real, they are disturbing. However, she’s still willing to joke about it.

“They don’t want me in their group,” she said, with a laugh.

