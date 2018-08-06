Authorities execute search warrant after bodies dumped behind Middletown diner

Middletown police say Destiny Williams 24, was found dead and Robert Childers, 45, was found unconscious behind a building at 2009 Main Street Saturday (Middletown Police)

Middletown police are working to figure out why two people dropped behind a diner this past weekend.

The bodies of man and woman were found behind a vacant building at 2009 South Main St. early Saturday, police said.

Destiny Williams, 24, was found dead, and Robert Childers, 45, was found unresponsive, according to Maj. Scott Reeve, with Middletown police.

"I just don't see why someone would want to dump a body out like it's trash," said Keith Bush, Williams' step-father.

Reeve said Williams, a mother of four, may have died due to a drug overdose. An autopsy is expected this week. The family says Williams has a history of drug abuse.

On Monday, FOX19 was at the scene on Buena Avenue when police executed a search warrant, pulling several items from a residence where they say Williams sometimes stayed.

While at that scene, Childers, who survived, walked by. He said he did not remember what happened.

"I'm not putting it together, but this is an obvious statement as to what's going on," he said, when asked about what police could be up to. "It's saying somebody in this house had something to do with it."

After the original incident, Childers was taken to Atrium Hospital and spoke with detectives.

Police are asking people to come forward and find out what happened. Authorities say to call 513-425-7733.

