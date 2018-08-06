VIDEO: 10-year-old captures incredible lightning strike on camera

A still from the video of a lightning strike that 10-year-old Brody Lee shot outside his home in Davidson, NC.

The scare of a Davidson 10-year-old’s life ended up turning into one of the coolest things he’s ever seen. And he safely got it all on video for the rest of us to see.

“That’s the closest lightning bolt I had ever seen in my life,” Brody Lee told WBTV just hours after he shot the video.

Lee was standing right by his home’s front window when – boom! - he got the scare of this life.

“I was like freaking out because it was legit, maybe a couple of meters away from our house,” he said.

Brand new to the area, the soon-to-be fifth grader had been outside with his dad during Monday’s thunderstorm but moved inside for safety.

Then, he took his cell phone out.

“I thought I was just trying to catch a couple lightning strikes,” he said.

And did he.

The Lee family says Brody's dad, Alex, covered the 10-year-old and pulled him away from the window after the blast.

“It was funny but scary, and a little bit dramatic,” Brody Lee said.

He says the tree caught fire but quickly went out, leaving just charred remains.

And he explained the lessons learned: “I learned that I don’t want to be standing there when the bolt hits.”

The likely-destined meteorologist also had a forecast.

“I think the weather’s pretty good tonight... but the weather can be very unpredictable, as I just witnessed.”

One thing’s for sure, though - he won’t be standing at that same spot the next time the thunder rolls in. But where will he be?

“In the downstairs closet, or up in my room with the door closed.”

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.