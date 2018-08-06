VA woman charged with shooting two children, killing one; unknown if they were hers

The suspect in the killing is 33-year-old Veronica Youngblood. (Source: WJLA/CNN)

TYSONS CORNER, VA (WJLA/CNN) - Police have arrested a woman in Virginia and charged her for shooting two children, killing one of them.

Police said they believe Veronica Youngblood shot the two children this weekend.

While they have not said if the children were hers, on police radio transmissions, you can hear investigators report the shooter was possibly the children's mother.

"Caller is advising they were shot by their mother. Shot in the chest,” the transmissions state.

The 33-year old suspect was arrested after someone she knew in Loudoun County called the police to report Youngblood had knocked on their door.

"Within an hour, our officers were able to take her into custody, Veronica Youngblood, and our detectives are continuing to work to piece together what happened leading up to the events,” said Officer Tara Gerhard of Fairfax County Police.

Court records show Youngblood had recently battled a nasty divorce.

In 2016, her husband, who is in the Navy, filed an order against his wife to protect their daughter.

The judge ruled Youngblood should not abuse any family members, must stay 500 feet from her husband and only email her husband for emergencies.

But only one daughter was mentioned in those court records.

The child who survived remains in the hospital in a life-threatening condition.

"I'm so sorry for those kids with what happened to those kids, we are feeling really sorry about them,” said a neighbor, Eniudh Myakala.

Copyright 2018 WJLA via CNN. All rights reserved.