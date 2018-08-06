Off-duty officer saves boy who jumped off NY overpass

An off-duty officer saved a young boy's life after she saw him jump off an overpass in Yonkers, NY. (Source: News 12 Westchester via CNN)

YONKERS, NY (NEWS 12 WESTCHESTER/CNN) – An off-duty police officer sprang into action Friday, saving a young boy's life after she watched him jump off an overpass in Yonkers, NY.

Officer Jessie Ferreira Cavallo with the Hastings-on-Hudson Police Department said she was driving northbound on the Saw Mill River Parkway when she saw the boy running against traffic.

Ferreira Cavallo said the boy then stopped and jumped 30 feet below into an empty city storage yard.

"I was shocked," she said. "That's why I knew I had to stop and do something."

Doing something meant grabbing her car's first aid kit and taking almost the same perilous jump as the boy.

"He wasn't conscious or alert," Ferreira Cavallo said. "[There was] a lot of blood all over his body and face."

Ferreira Cavallo quickly administered CPR and first aid with the help of another good Samaritan.

"Both me and her together were able to put a neck brace on him, a splint on his arm; we were able to clear his airway from all the blood," she said.

The boy barely returned to consciousness before being rushed off to Westchester Medical Center.

"I think that I was here at that time for a reason," Ferreira Cavallo said. "I don't know if it was God's plan."

The boy is reportedly between 12 and 13 years old. Authorities said he's a student at the Andrus School, a school for children with special needs, less than 2 miles away from where he took his near-fatal jump.

County police said he's still in Westchester Medical Center, recovering from broken bones and other injuries. They said he is expected to survive.

Copyright 2018 New 12 Westchester via CNN. All rights reserved.