Baseball-sized hail pummels zoo in CO, killing two animals and wrecking cars

(RNN) – Baseball-sized hail fell on Colorado Springs, CO, on Monday, wrecking cars and endangering animals at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo.
The area around the zoo appeared to be hit hardest, with smaller hail hitting the more central parts of the city.
Social media posts showed the hail violently falling on locations around the city, including the zoo, where a video posted by KKTV showed the hail splashing into the water of a bear enclosure as the bears ran for cover.
The zoo said on its Facebook page that two animals had died in the hailstorm, a duck named Daisy and a cape vulture named Motswari. It said 3,400 guests were evacuated and almost 400 cars were damaged.
Eight people were taken from the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo to the hospital with injuries sustained from hail, according to the Colorado Spring Fire Department: https://t.co/aulE39WGn6 pic.twitter.com/wwy2RAhA6S— AccuWeather (@breakingweather) August 6, 2018
Rough day at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo pic.twitter.com/J5H35Oh7uZ— Nick Purdie (@PurdieBirdie53) August 7, 2018
They’re visiting from Amarillo, TX and just got this mini van two weeks ago. Now they’re not sure how of if they’ll get it home after being pummeled by hail at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo pic.twitter.com/nNY71xPEXq— Ashley Michels (@ReporterAshley) August 7, 2018
Monster hail at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in Colorado Springs sends at least 8 people to local hospitals, kills 3 animals — 2 vultures and a duck — and forces the evacuation of 3,400 guests https://t.co/Dh477DMVPA by @kierannicholson— Matt Sebastian (@mattsebastian) August 6, 2018
“The zoo experienced significant damage to our infrastructure,” it said in the post. “There is also an extensive amount of debris throughout zoo grounds.”
Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.
The area around the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo appeared to be hit hardest, with smaller hail hitting the more central parts of Colorado Springs.Full Story >
The area around the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo appeared to be hit hardest, with smaller hail hitting the more central parts of Colorado Springs.Full Story >
Some areas of the island still haven't been reached, with rescuers battling against collapsed bridges, electricity blackouts and damaged roads blocked with debris.Full Story >
Some areas of the island still haven't been reached, with rescuers battling against collapsed bridges, electricity blackouts and damaged roads blocked with debris.Full Story >
Hurricane Hector is still a powerful Category 4 storm as it continues moving westward across the Central Pacific.Full Story >
Hurricane Hector is still a powerful Category 4 storm as it continues moving westward across the Central Pacific.Full Story >
Two California residents evacuated in the Carr Fire received an added kindness from a firefighter while they were away from home.Full Story >
Two California residents evacuated in the Carr Fire received an added kindness from a firefighter while they were away from home.Full Story >
Wildfires are raging in California, burning homes and prompting evacuations. At least 17 have died, and more than 3,000 structures have burned.Full Story >
Wildfires are raging in California, burning homes and prompting evacuations. At least 17 have died, and more than 3,000 structures have burned.Full Story >
The search for survivors continues after a powerful earthquake in Mexico on Tuesday.Full Story >
The search for survivors continues after a powerful earthquake in Mexico on Tuesday.Full Story >
Harvey is lashing a wide swath of southeast Texas with strong winds and torrential rain as the fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. in more than a decade.Full Story >
Harvey is lashing a wide swath of southeast Texas with strong winds and torrential rain as the fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. in more than a decade.Full Story >
Wildfires fueled by hot weather has burned thousands thousands of acres in the West and spurred a state of emergency in California.Full Story >
Wildfires fueled by hot weather has burned thousands thousands of acres in the West and spurred a state of emergency in California.Full Story >
There have been several reports of storm damage throughout Southwest Georgia.Full Story >
There have been several reports of storm damage throughout Southwest Georgia.Full Story >
The area around the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo appeared to be hit hardest, with smaller hail hitting the more central parts of Colorado Springs.Full Story >
The area around the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo appeared to be hit hardest, with smaller hail hitting the more central parts of Colorado Springs.Full Story >
The attack took place at the Africam Safari in the central Mexican state of Puebla.Full Story >
The attack took place at the Africam Safari in the central Mexican state of Puebla.Full Story >