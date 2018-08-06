Baseball-sized hail pummels zoo in CO, killing two animals and w - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Baseball-sized hail pummels zoo in CO, killing two animals and wrecking cars

(RNN) – Baseball-sized hail fell on Colorado Springs, CO, on Monday, wrecking cars and endangering animals at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo.

The area around the zoo appeared to be hit hardest, with smaller hail hitting the more central parts of the city.

Social media posts showed the hail violently falling on locations around the city, including the zoo, where a video posted by KKTV showed the hail splashing into the water of a bear enclosure as the bears ran for cover.

The zoo said on its Facebook page that two animals had died in the hailstorm, a duck named Daisy and a cape vulture named Motswari. It said 3,400 guests were evacuated and almost 400 cars were damaged.

“The zoo experienced significant damage to our infrastructure,” it said in the post. “There is also an extensive amount of debris throughout zoo grounds.”

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly