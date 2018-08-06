Walmart cashier steps in when disabled woman gets denied a manicure

(WJRT/CNN) - A Michigan woman was recently denied a manicure at a Walmart nail salon.

The employees told Angela Peters that due to her cerebral palsy, the manicurist could not paint her nails because her hands were too shaky.

That's when nearby Walmart cashier Ebony Harris stepped in.

Harris skipped her break to paint Peters' nails at the Subway inside the store.

"I was, like, making sandwiches and I was watching her," said Subway worker Tasia Smith, who captured a photo of the two. "Ebony deserved all the appreciation she could get."

Harris said she watched the nail salon, located just a few feet over, refuse to do Peters’ nails so she decided to do something about it.

"I just wanted to make her day special,” Harris explained. “I didn't really want her day to be ruined. That's why I did it. And plus, she's a sweetie."

Together, the two picked out some polish and posted up at the restaurant for a manicure.

"And you know, she moved her hands a little bit and she kept saying she was sorry,” Harris recalled, “and I told her, ‘don't say that.’ I said, ‘you're fine.’"

Harris’ simple act of patience and kindness still makes Peters smile.

"I thought that was so nice of her and I already felt comfortable with her because, like I said, I shop at Walmart a lot," she said.

"We're not trying to bash the nail salon. We're not trying to make them lose customers, make them look bad, but maybe spread awareness that no matter the person, who they are, what color they are, disability, whatever, they're people too. She wants to look pretty, you know? And so why can't she," Harris added.

Harris, Peters and Smith plan to continue their friendship. They've already scheduled a dinner at Peters’ favorite restaurant.

