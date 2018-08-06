Police release video of low-speed chase involving Walmart motorized shopping cart

Authorities have released dash camera footage of a pursuit in Summerville involving a Walmart motorized shopping cart. (Source: Summerville PD)

It happened last Wednesday when a police officer tried to get a man in a motorized cart to stop.

The dash cam video shows the officer speaking to the man asking what he was thinking driving the vehicle from the Walmart department store all the way across the I-26 overpass.

Apparently the man was driving the cart to his mother's home.

"Do you think [Walmart] wants you to take about a $3,000 cart all the way to your house?" asked the officer in the video.

At one point, it appears the man asks the officer if he could hitch a ride home in his patrol car.

The officer then tells the man the serious nature of the situation.

"No I'm not going to give you a ride home. I tell you, you're about this close to getting a ride to jail for grand larceny," the officer is heard telling the man.

The responding officer and an assisting officer then can be seen in the video directing the man to a nearby gas station where a Walmart truck is expected to arrive and pick the cart up.

During the ride, the two officers realize the unreal nature of the situation.

"We gonna be on Facebook," one officer could be heard saying.

Another video of the incident was captured by Daniel Williams showing the officers escorting the man and the shopping cart to the gas station.

Summerville Police Lt. T.J. Peterson said the man attempted to drive off in the cart but was stopped by police.

Peterson says the store's loss prevention officer told police the store did not want to press charges.

