Police hold event aimed at identifying missing persons

CAMPBELLSBURG, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky State Police post is holding an event aimed at identifying missing persons.

Police say in a statement they are partnering with the National Missing and Unidentified Person System for an event on Aug. 30 at the Campbellsburg Community Center. Police say anyone who has taken out a missing person report on a relative is invited to come, as long as the case is active.

Police say at least two biological relatives, one being maternal, should attend so that DNA swabs can be taken. They are also asking participants to bring a police report and any other identifying materials such as dental records, x-rays or photos of tattoos and birthmarks.

Police say the data will be uploaded into the national database and cross-referenced with all existing entries.

