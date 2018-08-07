WHAT TO WATCH: Primaries test GOP, Democratic identities

The stiff economic sanctions ratchet up pressure on the country despite statements of deep dismay from European allies, three months after Trump pulled the U.S. out of the international accord limiting Iran's nuclear activities.Full Story >
The stiff economic sanctions ratchet up pressure on the country despite statements of deep dismay from European allies, three months after Trump pulled the U.S. out of the international accord limiting Iran's nuclear activities.Full Story >
Voters in five states - Ohio, Kansas, Missouri, Michigan and Washington - head to the polls Tuesday.Full Story >
Voters in five states - Ohio, Kansas, Missouri, Michigan and Washington - head to the polls Tuesday.Full Story >
Facebook takes down four Alex Jones pages for violating hate speech, bullying policies.Full Story >
Facebook takes down four Alex Jones pages for violating hate speech, bullying policies.Full Story >
Authorities are investigating the death of a baby who was found floating in the water near the Brooklyn Bridge in ManhattanFull Story >
Authorities are investigating the death of a baby who was found floating in the water near the Brooklyn Bridge in ManhattanFull Story >
Meyer defends his handling of domestic abuse allegations, former Ohio State assistant coach denies being an abuserFull Story >
Meyer defends his handling of domestic abuse allegations, former Ohio State assistant coach denies being an abuserFull Story >
NASA names astronauts who will ride the first commercial capsules into orbit next year and bring crew launches back to the USFull Story >
NASA names astronauts who will ride the first commercial capsules into orbit next year and bring crew launches back to the USFull Story >
Famed Algonquin Hotel throws a 'purrty,' feline fashion show to raise money for animal rescueFull Story >
Famed Algonquin Hotel throws a 'purrty,' feline fashion show to raise money for animal rescueFull Story >
For an increasing number of Californians, wildfire season has turned into a series of life upheavalsFull Story >
For an increasing number of Californians, wildfire season has turned into a series of life upheavalsFull Story >
President Donald Trump is airing his many grievances against the press, calling them "the fake, fake disgusting news."Full Story >
President Donald Trump is airing his many grievances against the press, calling them "the fake, fake disgusting news."Full Story >
National Security Adviser John Bolton says President Donald Trump has directed a "vast, government-wide effort" to protect American elections after Russian attempts to interfere in 2016.Full Story >
National Security Adviser John Bolton says President Donald Trump has directed a "vast, government-wide effort" to protect American elections after Russian attempts to interfere in 2016.Full Story >
The remains of dozens of presumed casualties of the Korean war returned to HawaiiFull Story >
The remains of dozens of presumed casualties of the Korean war returned to HawaiiFull Story >
The remains of dozens of presumed casualties of the Korean war returned Wednesday to HawaiiFull Story >
The remains of dozens of presumed casualties of the Korean war returned Wednesday to HawaiiFull Story >
The remains of dozens of presumed casualties of the Korean war returned Wednesday to HawaiiFull Story >
The remains of dozens of presumed casualties of the Korean war returned Wednesday to HawaiiFull Story >