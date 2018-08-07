Ohio and Kansas races too close to call; Trump's picks lead

Voters in five states - Ohio, Kansas, Missouri, Michigan and Washington - head to the polls Tuesday.Full Story >
State and local officials in Arkansas are scrambling to preserve development deals with Chinese companies amid President Donald Trump's escalating tariff battle.Full Story >
Facebook takes down four Alex Jones pages for violating hate speech, bullying policies.Full Story >
Concern over that cyber threat has been rising since May, when Trump pulled out of the 2015 nuclear deal, under which the U.S. eased economic sanctions in exchange for curbs on Iran's nuclear program.Full Story >
California could be facing the worst wildfire season ever as some 18 gigantic blazes ravage the state _ and the historically worst months are still to comeFull Story >
Gina Rodriguez credits 'Jane the Virgin' for many things, including the love of her lifeFull Story >
Firefighters are struggling against rugged terrain, high winds and an August heat wave to slow the spread of the biggest wildfire ever recorded in CaliforniaFull Story >
Star witness in Paul Manafort's trial returns to witness stand after admitting to embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars from old bossFull Story >
Transgender actors and advocates in Hollywood are seeking recognition, and not just in casting of transgender rolesFull Story >
Body camera video shows police rescuing a trapped passenger from a fiery car crash in AtlantaFull Story >
Authorities are investigating the death of a baby who was found floating in the water near the Brooklyn Bridge in ManhattanFull Story >
Meyer defends his handling of domestic abuse allegations, former Ohio State assistant coach denies being an abuserFull Story >
NASA names astronauts who will ride the first commercial capsules into orbit next year and bring crew launches back to the USFull Story >
Famed Algonquin Hotel throws a 'purrty,' feline fashion show to raise money for animal rescueFull Story >
