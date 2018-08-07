Mistaking police for robbers, homeowner shoots officer in face

Officer Jaison Potts, a 20-year veteran of the force who is married with three kids, is recovering from his injuries in the hospital. (Source: Philadelphia Police Dept./Facebook)

PHILADELPHIA (KYW/CNN) – A misunderstanding ended in tragedy with one man dead and a police officer shot in the face when police were mistaken as intruders while trying to serve a search warrant.

Officer Jaison Potts, 49, and other officers with the Philadelphia Police Department were trying to serve a 20-year-old man with a search warrant for gun violations Monday morning.

But the man wasn’t home.

Instead, police encountered the 20-year-old's grandfather, 59-year-old Riccardo Giddings, who thought someone was trying to break into his house.

Moments after police entered, Giddings opened fire and hit Potts in the face. The 20-year veteran of the force suffered a broken jaw and potential artery damage.

Other officers standing by returned fire on Giddings. Police say Potts' partner hit the homeowner, who later died at the hospital.

Giddings' wife, identified as 59-year-old Joanne Johnson, was also injured after a bullet ricocheted and struck her.

Potts is currently in the hospital recovering from his injuries, which police say are non-life-threatening.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross says the arriving officers knocked on the door of the home and announced their presence at least three times, indicating they had a warrant. It appears Giddings and Johnson did not hear them.

The 20-year-old grandson turned himself in following the incident, according to officers.

