Cincinnati police hope new app will keep communities safe

CINCINNATI (AP) - The Cincinnati Police Department hopes its new phone app will help residents stay safe and better communicate with police.
Cincinnati Police Chief Eliot Isaac says the free app will provide crime alerts for each of the city's neighborhoods. Eliot says residents can use the app to submit anonymous tips with photographs and videos. The app will include alerts for floods and road closures as well.
Isaac says many adults connect through social media. He says the app is an opportunity to continue building community relationships and
Cincinnati will continue using its "Fix it Cincy!" app for public service requests.
The new app is available in both the Apple App and Google Play stores.
