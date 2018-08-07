Man jumps out of New York restaurant freezer, attacks workers, then dies

Police identified the man as a murder suspect in a Boston cold-case who had recently been released from jail. (Source: WCBS/CNN)

NEW YORK (WCBS/CNN) – Authorities say a man who died following an alleged attack on restaurant employees who found him inside a walk-in freezer was a suspect in a double-murder cold-case who’d just been released from a Boston jail.

Customers were evacuated from New York restaurant Sarabeth’s at 11 a.m. Sunday after police say employees found a 54-year-old man, later identified as Carlton Henderson, inside the restaurant’s walk-in freezer.

After he was discovered, Henderson allegedly screamed “away from me, Satan” and tried to attack the restaurant employees with a kitchen knife.

Staff disarmed Henderson and wrestled him to the ground, after which police say the 54-year-old suffered a medical emergency and went into cardiac arrest.

When first responders arrived, Henderson was unconscious and unresponsive. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities say Henderson was facing murder charges in Boston for the 1988 shooting deaths of 26-year-old William Medina and 22-year-old Antonio Dos Reis.

Henderson got out of jail last Wednesday when Judge Janet Sanders threw out key evidence in the pending case and ordered him released on his own recognizance.

Sanders ruled Henderson’s 1993 statements suggesting his involvement in the shootings were inadmissible because he and investigators had an understanding they couldn’t be used against him.

Prosecutors argued such an informal immunity agreement would have been made in writing, and no corroborating paperwork has been found.

Henderson was arrested in St. Louis in 2017 after bullets from the Boston killings were matched to a gun recovered in a fatal shooting in Miami in 1993.

The NYC medical examiner will determine Henderson’s cause of death as investigators look into why he went into the restaurant, how he got into the freezer and how long he was in there for.

