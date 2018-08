Crashes involving two semi tractor-trailers closed northbound Interstate 75 in Cincinnati early Tuesday, according to Cincinnati police.

All lanes are blocked between Hopple Street and I-74, according to Cincinnati police. Vehicles are exiting the highway onto Hopple Street.

It's not clear when the highway will reopen, police said.

The semi jackknifed about 4:15 a.m. Tuesday as rain falls across the Tri-State.

The second crash was reported nearby shortly after, police said.

