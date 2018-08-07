Flooding on Cleveland's west side looked like the scene from a Hollywood disaster film (video)

A storm system that produced downpouring rain moved through Cleveland and surrounding areas Monday night and into Tuesday morning.

The severe weather left behind downed trees and high-standing water on busy roadways, including rushing water near the intersection of West 117th Street and Berea Road.

Tree down on Clifton and W98th one lane west bound blocked pic.twitter.com/nN1jIC9Chu — Dan Stamness (@DStamness) August 7, 2018

Despite the floods, cars continued to drive through the dangerous conditions.

W150 stalled motorists doesn’t stop people from driving through high water. Not to mention the police trying to block the road. pic.twitter.com/42wfgpPqhP — Dan Stamness (@DStamness) August 7, 2018

More storms are expected to sweep through the area Tuesday. Click here for the First Alert forecast.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.