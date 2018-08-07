Flooding on Cleveland's west side looked like the scene from a H - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Flooding on Cleveland's west side looked like the scene from a Hollywood disaster film (video)

Posted by Chris Anderson, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Flooding on Cleveland's west side (Source: WOIO) Flooding on Cleveland's west side (Source: WOIO)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

A storm system that produced downpouring rain moved through Cleveland and surrounding areas Monday night and into Tuesday morning.

The severe weather left behind downed trees and high-standing water on busy roadways, including rushing water near the intersection of West 117th Street and Berea Road.

Despite the floods, cars continued to drive through the dangerous conditions.

More storms are expected to sweep through the area Tuesday. Click here for the First Alert forecast.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly