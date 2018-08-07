Teen driver killed in Clermont County crash

A 16-year-old driver died in a two-vehicle crash in Clermont County Monday night, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

An Air Care in-flight physician pronounced her dead about 10:30 p.m. at a temporary landing zone near the crash on Ohio 32 near Old State Route 74.

The teen's eastbound 2003 Mitsubishi Eclipse crossed the median into the westbound lanes and was hit at an angle by an oncoming, 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe about 9:30 p.m., troopers said a preliminary investigation shows.

The driver of the Tahoe, Sabrina R. Watson, 46, of Bethel, had minor injuries and refused medical transport from the scene, troopers said.

The crash remains under investigation.

Alcohol and/or drugs are not believed to be factors.

It's not clear yet if the drivers wore seatbelts, troopers said.

