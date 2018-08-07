Tim Hortons closes all four Greater Cincinnati restaurants

The now closed Tim Hortons restaurants were located in Cincinnati, Amelia, and Erlanger (FOX19 NOW)

Bad news donut and coffee lovers: All four Greater Cincinnati Tim Hortons' have closed.

The signature Canadian donut and coffee company had two local franchises in Cincinnati, one in Amelia, and another in Erlanger.

The popular breakfast chain offered a statement about their closing after it caught the eye of many long-time customers over the weekend saying "We have mutually agreed with the franchisee in this market to de-brand a small number of restaurants."



The company also noted that it remains committed to growing the brand in the U.S. currently owning about 100 locations, in 14 states.



Presumably, this is an isolated issue with the local franchisee. Our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer have attempted to make contact with the owner however, calls have not been returned.

So for now, Tim Hortons fans will have to get their fix elsewhere.



