Stolen semi leads multi-highway police chase, crashes in NKY

U.S. 27 is shut down in Alexandria after a police chase involving a stolen semi tractor-trailer ended in a crash early Tuesday, authorities said.

The chase began in Fort Thomas about 5 a.m. where the semi struck a police vehicle, according to Hamilton County dispatchers and Cincinnati and Covington police.

From there, they said, the pursuit went in a huge circle from northern Kentucky through Cincinnati and back.

The chase ran from northbound I-471 to northbound I-71 to westbound Norwood Lateral to southbound I-75.

The driver of the stolen semi exited I-75 onto Mitchell Avenue. took Spring Grove Village and eventually returned to the highway, crossing back into northern Kentucky, police said.

Shortly after, the pursuit ended in a crash on U.S. 27 near AA Highway in Alexandria, according to Covington police.

Officers are searching a wooded area nearby for a man in a copper shirt and blue jeans, police confirm.

Campbell County dispatchers repeatedly have refused to release information and say Fort Thomas and other police agencies that are involved are not available.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.