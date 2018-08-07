Authorities: 1 dead after wrong-way crash in eastern Indiana

NEW CASTLE, Ind. (AP) - Authorities say a wrong-way driver from Ohio caused a crash on an interstate in eastern Indiana that left the driver of another vehicle dead.
The crash happened late Monday along Interstate 70 near New Castle. Indiana State Police say the Henry County sheriff's office was responding to a report of a wrong-way driver in the roadway's eastbound lanes when deputies came upon the crash.
Police say 55-year-old Phaedra Winters of Huber Heights, Ohio, was heading the wrong way when her car collided head-on with another vehicle. Police say the driver of the other vehicle, 19-year-old Chase Thomas, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say Winters was taken to a hospital for treatment of multiple fractures. The drivers of two other vehicles went off the roadway to avoid the crash.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Two separate crashes involving semi tractor-trailers closed northbound Interstate 75 early Tuesday.Full Story >
Two separate crashes involving semi tractor-trailers closed northbound Interstate 75 early Tuesday.Full Story >
U.S. 27 is shut down in Alexandria after a police chase ended in a crash early Tuesday, authorities said.Full Story >
U.S. 27 is shut down in Alexandria after a police chase ended in a crash early Tuesday, authorities said.Full Story >
Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters confirmed Monday he will file a civil nuisance lawsuit Monday to remove the Third Street homeless camp in downtown Cincinnati.Full Story >
Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters confirmed Monday he will file a civil nuisance lawsuit Monday to remove the Third Street homeless camp in downtown Cincinnati.Full Story >
Middletown police are working to figure out why two people were dumped behind a diner.Full Story >
Middletown police are working to figure out why two people were dumped behind a diner.Full Story >
A 16-year-old driver died in a two-vehicle crash on Ohio 32 in Clermont County Monday night, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.Full Story >
A 16-year-old driver died in a two-vehicle crash on Ohio 32 in Clermont County Monday night, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.Full Story >