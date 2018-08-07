W. Hollywood calls for Trump's Walk of Fame star to be removed

President Donald Trump received the star in 2007 for his work producing the Miss Universe pageant. (Source: KCAL/KCBS/CNN)

LOS ANGELES (CNN/RNN) – The West Hollywood City Council is calling for the removal of President Donald Trump’s star from the Hollywood Walk of Fame, primarily due to his “disturbing treatment of women,” KCBS reports.

Ultimately, the Los Angeles City Council and Hollywood Chamber of Commerce would make the decision whether to remove the star, which Trump received in 2007 for his work producing the Miss Universe pageant.

However, following a unanimous Monday night vote, the West Hollywood council passed a resolution advocating for the star’s removal.

Offenses included the “Access Hollywood” tape, where Trump can be heard in 2005 making lewd remarks about women, as well as multiple allegations of sexual assault and sexual harassment against him.

The resolution also listed the separation of immigrant children and their parents at the southern border, denials of Russian hacking, denial of climate change and discrimination against transgender people in the military as reasons to remove the star.

Over the years, Trump’s star has been vandalized multiple times and destroyed twice.

Austin Clay, 24, is charged with one felony count for allegedly striking the star with a pickaxe in July.

"It's certain that other people will vandalize the star. I think that violence will continue around the star and I think that's one of the reasons why it's so important to get it removed,” said Clay, who turned himself into police following the alleged destruction.

Similar calls for removing the star were made during the 2016 presidential campaign after Trump referred to Mexicans immigrants as “rapists” and criminals, according to the Los Angeles Times.

However, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce refused.

The chamber also declined to remove Bill Cosby’s Walk of Fame star in 2015 amid allegations of sexual assault, according to the LA Times.

"Once a star has been added to the walk, it is considered a part of the historic fabric of the Hollywood Walk of Fame,” said Leron Gubler, then-president and chief executive of the chamber. “Because of this, we have never removed a star from the walk."

Cosby was found guilty on three counts of aggravated indecent assault in April. The chamber has not addressed the conviction.

