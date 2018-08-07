Police: Kentucky woman tired of wait, took off in ambulance

MT. VERNON, Ky. (AP) - Police say a Kentucky woman became frustrated while waiting for a ride from a hospital, and drove off in a running ambulance.

Mt. Vernon Police Chief Brian Carter tells news outlets 51-year-old Pamela Cash became impatient waiting for relatives at Rockcastle County Hospital on Monday morning. Nearby, an ambulance was left running as hospital staff prepared a patient for transport.

So, Carter says, Cash got in and drove off.

She drove around 3 miles (5 kilometers) to the Christian Appalachian Project, where an employee, Jenny King, says she saw Cash looking into parked cars. King says Cash "was very welcomed," as she was emotional and the employees "had compassion."

Cash was arrested on charges of criminal mischief and theft by unlawful taking over $10,000.

She declined to talk to WYMT-TV .

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.