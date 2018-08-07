Homeless disperse from downtown camp after order

CINCINNATI (AP) - Homeless people living along a busy downtown Cincinnati street have dispersed under a judge's order.
There were few remnants of their encampment on a rainy Tuesday morning, a day after the order was issued. A Hamilton County judge on Monday approved the prosecutor's request for a temporary restraining order requiring removal of tent cities in the central business district. That order came after city officials closed the camp Friday to sanitize it, but homeless individuals returned with their tents soon after cleaning crews left.
Homeless advocates say they're trying to connect people with resources and places to stay.
Some authorities cited drug and health issues in calling for removal of high-profile encampments near entertainment areas including two stadiums and an arena.
A hearing on Monday's order is scheduled Aug. 20.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Two separate crashes involving semi tractor-trailers closed northbound Interstate 75 early Tuesday.Full Story >
Two separate crashes involving semi tractor-trailers closed northbound Interstate 75 early Tuesday.Full Story >
Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters confirmed Monday he will file a civil nuisance lawsuit Monday to remove the Third Street homeless camp in downtown Cincinnati.Full Story >
Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters confirmed Monday he will file a civil nuisance lawsuit Monday to remove the Third Street homeless camp in downtown Cincinnati.Full Story >
FOX19 NOW First Alert WeatherFull Story >
FOX19 NOW First Alert WeatherFull Story >
U.S. 27 is shut down in Alexandria after a police chase ended in a crash early Tuesday, authorities said.Full Story >
U.S. 27 is shut down in Alexandria after a police chase ended in a crash early Tuesday, authorities said.Full Story >
Middletown police are working to figure out why two people were dumped behind a diner.Full Story >
Middletown police are working to figure out why two people were dumped behind a diner.Full Story >