Woman pays it forward, finds out she helped Keith Urban

A woman's act of kindness at a gas station ended up being a chance encounter with a country music megastar.Full Story >
A woman's act of kindness at a gas station ended up being a chance encounter with a country music megastar.Full Story >
The employees told the woman that due to her cerebral palsy, the manicurist could not paint her nails because her hands were too shaky.Full Story >
The employees told the woman that due to her cerebral palsy, the manicurist could not paint her nails because her hands were too shaky.Full Story >
An off-duty officer saved a young boy's life after she saw him jump off an overpass in Yonkers, NY.Full Story >
An off-duty officer saved a young boy's life after she saw him jump off an overpass in Yonkers, NY.Full Story >
According to a report, Ward had been trying to scoot his wheelchair up the driveway. If he didn’t make it, Ward was prepared to roll himself into the woods and stay there for the night.Full Story >
According to a report, Ward had been trying to scoot his wheelchair up the driveway. If he didn’t make it, Ward was prepared to roll himself into the woods and stay there for the night.Full Story >
The police that came to investigate normally just investigate the crime, but this time they went above and beyond.Full Story >
The police that came to investigate normally just investigate the crime, but this time they went above and beyond.Full Story >
Charlotte Rae, best known for playing housemother Mrs. Garrett on The Facts of Life, has died at the age of 92.Full Story >
Charlotte Rae, best known for playing housemother Mrs. Garrett on The Facts of Life, has died at the age of 92.Full Story >
Carrie Mathison better be stocking up on some lumberjack gear, because Homeland's upcoming eighth season will officially be its last.Full Story >
Carrie Mathison better be stocking up on some lumberjack gear, because Homeland's upcoming eighth season will officially be its last.Full Story >
This weeks' Fortnite challenge, Flaming Hoops, will have you doing a daredevil impression. You might think flying through the hoops is the hard part, but finding and keeping the vehicle you need is the real challenge.Full Story >
This weeks' Fortnite challenge, Flaming Hoops, will have you doing a daredevil impression. You might think flying through the hoops is the hard part, but finding and keeping the vehicle you need is the real challenge.Full Story >
A new series of third-party Nintendo Switch Pro Controllers have hit the internet and they go out of their way to mimic the layout, style, and advertising of Nintendo's official offerings.Full Story >
A new series of third-party Nintendo Switch Pro Controllers have hit the internet and they go out of their way to mimic the layout, style, and advertising of Nintendo's official offerings.Full Story >
We attended the first PUBG Global Invitational in Berlin to answer a question that’s nagged at PUBG’s player base since the game rose to superstar status: Is the game a viable eSport?Full Story >
We attended the first PUBG Global Invitational in Berlin to answer a question that’s nagged at PUBG’s player base since the game rose to superstar status: Is the game a viable eSport?Full Story >
If you own a PS4 and haven't had the opportunity to play 'Persona 5,' then you're missing out on one of the platform's craziest and most fun gamesFull Story >
If you own a PS4 and haven't had the opportunity to play 'Persona 5,' then you're missing out on one of the platform's craziest and most fun gamesFull Story >
Industry-leading multiroom speaker company Sonos recently rang a bell of its own design on the Nasdaq, signaling its launch into the public sector with its own unique voice. But what does this mean for you?Full Story >
Industry-leading multiroom speaker company Sonos recently rang a bell of its own design on the Nasdaq, signaling its launch into the public sector with its own unique voice. But what does this mean for you?Full Story >
The world can be an overwhelming place, which is why there's no shame in hiding out indoors and binge-watching your favorite showsFull Story >
The world can be an overwhelming place, which is why there's no shame in hiding out indoors and binge-watching your favorite showsFull Story >
Hide your cats, Melmac's most famous export may be crash landing in your garage in the near futureFull Story >
Hide your cats, Melmac's most famous export may be crash landing in your garage in the near futureFull Story >
Hillary Clinton is adding "executive producer" to her lengthy resumé.Full Story >
Hillary Clinton is adding "executive producer" to her lengthy resumé.Full Story >