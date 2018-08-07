Woman pays it forward, finds out she helped Keith Urban

A New Jersey woman's act of kindness at a Wawa gas station ended up being a chance encounter with country music megastar Keith Urban. (Source: Ruth Reed/KYW/CNN)

MEDFORD, NJ (KYW/CNN) - A New Jersey woman walked into a gas station and met a country music superstar. What made the encounter even more special was she helped him pay his tab.

Ruth Reed and her husband have made it a habit to pick up people's tabs at Wawa.

"We decided when we saw military people we would treat them at Wawa or Dunkin Donuts or whatever," she said.

A few years ago, she made it a New Year's resolution to do it weekly. When the customer in front of her Friday at Wawa was having an issue at the register, she jumped at the opportunity to help.

"It looked like he was using a card, and it didn't go through," Reed said. "And then he asked a young lady for $5, and I thought this is it. So, I said, 'No I'll get it.'"

But as she was paying she thought to herself that the guy looked familiar.

"And he said, 'What's your name?' (I said), 'Ruth,'" she said. "He said, 'Ruth, I'm Keith.' And I said, 'That's who you look like, Keith Urban. Do people ever tell you that you look like Keith Urban?'

"And he said, 'I am Keith Urban.' And I said, 'No, you're not really!'"

Reed admitted she took some convincing and even got "snippy" with him.

"I said, 'Really? Really? Then where's (your wife) Nicole (Kidman)? And who was that woman you were with?'" Reed said.

It was his sister.

"He said, 'That's my sister; we can ask her,'" Reed said. "I said, 'OK, I don't think she would lie to some old lady.'"

Reed said that's when she noticed his body guards and realized she really had paid for Keith Urban.

"And I just fell apart, fell apart," she said. "And he was gracious."

Reed said Urban stuck $5 in the donation box at the register and happily took a picture with her.

"And he really could have said, 'Lady, get away from me!'" she said. "And he didn't. He was very kind."

Reed, who is very shy, has been getting a lot of attention over her interaction with Urban. She only agreed to an interview with KYW on one condition: They tell others the importance of doing acts of kindness.

Copyright 2018 KYW via CNN. All rights reserved.