Semi crash closes WB I-74 near Batesville

By Jennifer Baker, Digital Content Producer
BATESVILLE, IN (FOX19) -

Westbound Interstate 74 is closed in southeastern Indiana until further notice.

A semi tractor-trailer overturned just west of Batesville about 8:40 a.m., Indiana State Police said.

No one was hurt, but the truck slammed into a guardrail and is blocking the entire westbound side of the highway, they said.

It's not clear when the crash will clear.

