Man dies in apartment fire

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Authorities say a one person has died in an apartment fire.
News outlets report fire crews responded Tuesday morning to the blaze at the Woodland Heights apartment complex in Hopkinsville.
Christian County Deputy Coroner De Mike Stokes told WSMV-TV that 25-year-old David Michael Keys was pronounced dead at the scene. He said the body was taken to the Western Kentucky Medical Examiner's Office in Madisonville for autopsy.
The Kentucky New Era reported a woman was injured in the fire, which was contained to a kitchen but caused smoke damage throughout the apartment.
State fire officials are investigating.
