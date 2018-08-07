Fort Wright officials fawn over young deer rescue

Fort Wright police say it was inspiring to see everyone come together to help in the rescue (Fort Wright Police Department)

Oh deer, a furry, woodland creature needed help Tuesday morning and Fort Wright officials were on the case.

A Fort Wright firefighter and an Animal Control officer channeled their inner Snow White as they assisted the young animal.

The two can be seen fawning over the doe wrapped in a blanket on a lawn on the Fort Wright Police Department's Facebook page.

The department says the Bambi-like critter was taken to the animal shelter to be released in a wooded area once it's recovered. They called the rescue "inspiring," saying it was nice to see everyone come together to help.

