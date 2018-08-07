Downtown homeless camp moves to casino, vows they won't be pushed out

Homeless people moved from an encampment along Third Street Downtown to what they say is "public land" off Reading Road and Broadway Street across from JACK Casino.

Another tent camp has popped up along Gest Street under Linn Street near FOX19 NOW's Queengate studio.

Two organizations that are helping the homeless, Maslow's Army and the Greater Cincinnati Homeless Coalition, spoke out Tuesday against a court order Monday that shut down the Third Street encampment.

Mayor John Cranley sought assistance from Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters late last week after the city's attempt to shut down the Third Street tent encampment failed.

Maslow's Army held a press conference in front of City Hall and the Greater Cincinnati Homeless Coalition sent out a lengthy news release.

"You cannot hide homelessness by pushing us around or by ignoring the masses of children, men and women experiencing homelessness throughout our city," the release states.

"Despite the claims of the Mayor and County Prosecutor, there are not enough resources made available in Cincinnati and Hamilton County to fully respond to the systemic problem of homelessness. People have moved to another plot of public land because there are not other options for everyone to take some respite, outside of public land.

"Unfortunately, to date Mayor Cranley and the City have decided to focus energies on chasing people without other means of respite from place to place to place. This is harmful to individuals and to the City. The actions of the Mayor and City are futile

"Homelessness in Cincinnati is a large and growing problem. As the Mayor is focusing on a specific group of people whom he and his funders do not want to be seen publicly, homelessness continues to worsen.

"We are short more than 40,000 affordable homes, leading to family shelters continually being at capacity and having to turn away 70 percent of families with children who seek shelter. Of the 50 largest metropolitan areas, we have the tenth highest number of evictions.

"The shelters for single adults are all at capacity or over capacity and are trying very hard to bring in as many people as possible, but everyone cannot fit. 23 percent of people in the homeless system are children. Street-outreach workers are out daily to assist people in moving to a better situation, but there are not enough homes for everyone. People in shelter, doubled-up and living outside are seeking employment against great barriers, and those who have obtained employment are earning a wage, but still are not able to afford housing. People are on waiting lists for housing assistance and are seeking every positive way out of being without a home.



"We hope that Mayor John Cranley and the City of Cincinnati will realize that homelessness is not something people are choosing to experience. Homelessness is a systemic problem caused by lack of investment in affordable housing, lack of protections against unjust evictions, lack of living wage employment and lack of equitable development.

"These problems have solutions: affordable housing trust fund, just eviction law, living wage enforcement, leveraging of tax abatements, anti-displacement laws, etc. But ignoring the majority of people facing homelessness and instead focusing on chasing groups of people around the city are not solutions.

"The people who have moved to this location along a well-traveled roadway are showing compliance with the court order and displaying that public land is currently the only place for all involved to seek some respite. It is also a statement that the Mayor and City will not be able to hide homelessness whether it be through pushing people around or ignoring the masses more without homes throughout our city."

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.

