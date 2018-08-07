2nd trial to start for woman accused of killing boyfriend

NEWPORT, Ky. (AP) - The second trial of a woman accused of killing her boyfriend is set to begin in Kentucky.

News outlets report the trial of 27-year-old Shayna Hubers is scheduled to begin Wednesday morning. She is charged with murder in the death of 29-year-old Ryan Poston.

Hubers is accused of shooting Poston in 2012 at his Highland Heights apartment. She was convicted in his death in 2015 but it was overturned when a juror was discovered to be a convicted felon.

Hubers claims she shot Poston in self-defense. The two dated on and off for roughly two years.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports Campbell County Circuit Court Judge Daniel Zalla talked to prosecutors and defense attorneys during a Monday pretrial hearing. Zalla said he decided it wasn't fair to review Hubers' first trial.

