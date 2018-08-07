Subtropical Storm Debby forms in N. Atlantic, will stay out at sea

Subtropical Storm Debby will fizzle out in the North Atlantic later this week. (Source: National Hurricane Center)

(RNN) – Subtropical Storm Debby formed in the north Atlantic on Tuesday morning, heading north at 16 mph with sustained 40 mph winds. Gusts are reaching up to 65 mph.

Tropical storms must have sustained winds of at least 39 mph.

The National Hurricane Center reports Debby is expected to fizzle out over the next couple of days, so there are no coastal watches or warnings.

It’s currently located south east of Newfoundland – about 1160 miles west of the Azores.

Subtropical Storm #Debby Advisory 1: Subtropical Storm Debby Forms in the North Atlantic. https://t.co/VqHn0uj6EM — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) August 7, 2018

Debby is the fourth named storm of the 2018 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

Over in the Pacific Ocean, Hurricane Hector is churning towards the Hawaiian Islands as a powerful Category 4 storm. The storm will pass south of the island chain, but they will see high winds and surf.

